Norfolk Sheriff’s Office brings the Easter Bunny to hospitalized children

A local Sheriff's Deputy made a special visit just before Easter Sunday!

The Norfolk Sheriff's Deputy joined the Easter Bunny for a visit to Saint Mary's Home for Disabled Children.

The home provides support for more than 80 children with severe disabilities. Some of the kids can't speak but seeing the Easter Bunny brought them a lot of joy.

"It's their home. We try to give them the same experience as any other kid isn't living her would have," said Community Liaison for St. Mary House Carlton Farmer.

The visit was made possible by the Easter Bunny Foundation.

"The joy and light on kids faces when we walk and was just amazing, and you know this Easter bunny has so much personality. The kids just get so excited," said the Community Liaison for St. Mary House Meryah Breeden.

The organization sent the Sheriff's Office a bunch of stuffed bunnies to hand out.