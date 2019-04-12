× Need a job? Norfolk needs people to help students safely cross the street

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all crossing guards!

The Norfolk Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards to guide students across the street as they come and go from our city schools.

The department posted a photo to Twitter that reads, “Not all superheroes wear capes!…some wear traffic vests!” School crossing guards get paid $12 an hour and work flexible shifts, according to the post.

For those interested in applying call Norfolk police are looking to hire at least ten more guards as soon as possible!

You can find out more about the openings here.