Man steals TV from Yorktown Walmart and assaults employee

Posted 9:54 am, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, April 12, 2019

Photo Gallery

YORKTOWN, Va. – Police are looking for a man who stole merchandise and assaulted an employee of a local Walmart.

On April 7 at around 9:05 p.m., the suspect stole a TV from the Walmart located in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

When the man was confronted, he allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee.

Another black male who was operating a vehicle the suspect got into threatened that same employee.

Both suspects left in a dark vehicle, possibly an SUV or van.

If you can identify this suspect, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can refer to report  #1901329 when calling authorities about this case.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.