Man steals TV from Yorktown Walmart and assaults employee

YORKTOWN, Va. – Police are looking for a man who stole merchandise and assaulted an employee of a local Walmart.

On April 7 at around 9:05 p.m., the suspect stole a TV from the Walmart located in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

When the man was confronted, he allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee.

Another black male who was operating a vehicle the suspect got into threatened that same employee.

Both suspects left in a dark vehicle, possibly an SUV or van.

If you can identify this suspect, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can refer to report #1901329 when calling authorities about this case.