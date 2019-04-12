Man lights himself on fire outside White House

U.S. Secret Service confirmed on Friday that a man in an electronic wheelchair lit himself on fire while sitting outside The White House.

The man reportedly lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting on Pennsylvania Avenue right outside the North Fence.

Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid to the victim.

The man has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: The male subject has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019