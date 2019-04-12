Man allegedly jumps over Virginia Beach bridge running from police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been taken into custody after supposedly jumping off a Virginia Beach bridge while running from police.

Around 8:03 p.m., the incident started as a Larceny call that had happened at a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of General Booth Boulevard.

It was reported that the suspect, 34-year-old Thomas John Miller of Virginia Beach, stole money from the store and was heading northbound towards the oceanfront on a bicycle.

A unit that was responding spotted Miller just past the Rudee Bridge. He refused the officers commands and jumped off the walkway into the water.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Miller is charged with two counts of Larceny or Subsequent Offense, Obstructing Justice, and Possession of Marijuana.