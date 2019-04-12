Man allegedly jumps over Virginia Beach bridge running from police

Posted 9:21 am, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, April 12, 2019

Photo Gallery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been taken into custody after supposedly jumping off a Virginia Beach bridge while running from police.

Around 8:03 p.m., the incident started as a Larceny call that had happened at a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of General Booth Boulevard.

It was reported that the suspect, 34-year-old Thomas John Miller of Virginia Beach, stole money from the store and was heading northbound towards the oceanfront on a bicycle.

A unit that was responding spotted Miller just past the Rudee Bridge. He refused the officers commands and jumped off the walkway into the water.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Miller is charged with two counts of Larceny or Subsequent Offense, Obstructing Justice, and Possession of Marijuana.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.