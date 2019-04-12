× Local pastor hopes Something in the Water church service will inspire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people will be packed into the Oceanfront during the Something in the Water festival, but organizers say it’s about more than just music.

A pop-up church service will be held Sunday April 28 at noon on the beach at 20th Street. It’s free and open to the public.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea because it allows us to celebrate together, dance together, and hear messages of hope, healing, and unity,” said Dr. Antipas Harris, one of the local pastors who will be speaking.

Harris says he got a call from Pharrell’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, about speaking. The service will feature well-known Gospel artists and dozens of local pastors.

“I think that we have to inspire our youth and young people to understand that they are important and valuable to our region,” said Harris.

While musicians will be playing late into the night, the pastors hope the college students and others will make the effort to attend the service.

“I know they’ll be up late and they may think whatever they think about a pop-up church on Sunday,” said Harris. “I think it’s not going to be what people think it is. It’s going to be a really encouraging and inspiring.”

Organizers say with so many people expected at the Oceanfront that weekend, they’re encouraging people to take shuttles.