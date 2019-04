Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Troy Breslow and The Company Band are a traditional country music group with eclectic influences from country, blues, Americana and bluegrass. Today they perform two original songs, "Tennessee" and "Angels."

Catch Troy solo at:

Hoss's Deli, 8 PM on April 15

Winston's Café, 9 PM on April19

Hilton Tavern, 6:30 on April 23

Learn more at www.troybreslow.com.