Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and windy today, rain and storms this weekend… Highs will warm to the upper 70s this afternoon, about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with winds picking up. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. A cold front is approaching the area today but most of the rain will stay west of I-95.

Clouds will continue to build in tonight with temperatures in the 60s. A few scattered showers could push east of I-95 and it will still be windy with gusts to 30 mph possible.

As the cold front stalls out to our west, clouds, rain, and storms will linger over the Mid-Atlantic for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with on and off showers for most of the day. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs will return to the 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be a little nicer. We will see a mix of clouds through the day with a lower rain chance. Highs will warm to near 80 on Sunday. A few scattered showers are possible during the day, but another cold front is set to move in Sunday night. A line of showers/storms will move through late Sunday to early Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible with this cold front too.

Skies will clear out through the day Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will pick up again Monday, west at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Partly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE/S 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 12th

