First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of severe storms Saturday

After a nice warm and mostly dry day, rain and storms are set to move in later tonight and Saturday. It will continue to be breezy this evening with southerly wind gusts up to 30 mph. The wind will subside a bit overnight. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the low 60s.

A strong area of low pressure continues to slowly move eastward along with a cold front. This front will actually stall over the area bringing a chance for showers and even storms. A strong to severe storm is not out of the question. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s. That cold front will lift over the area as a warm front on Sunday, helping our temperatures warm to 80 degrees. The morning hours aren’t looking too bad. A couple showers or storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance to see strong to severe storms once again. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat Sunday night.

A cold front will move across the area early Monday bringing another chance for showers. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Looks like we’ll dry out by Tuesday with highs near 70. Another warm up on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s along the coast to 80 inland. Rain chances return on Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

