Donate Life Virginia raising organ donation awareness through National Blue and Green Day

RICHMOND, Va. – With 2,400 Virginians waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, Donate Life Virginia is hoping Friday’s National Blue and Green Day will help raise awareness and conversation about organ donation.

“During Blue and Green Day, people are encouraged to wear blue and green in an effort to promote the success of organ, eye and tissue transplantation and the need to registered donors,” said Lara Malbon, Program Coordinator of Donate Life Virginia.

Donate Life Virginia is the organization that manages the Commonwealth’s registry for organ, eye and tissue donors. They say one donor can save eight lives and heal 75 others.

So is it easy to register? Yes!

You can do it the next time you are at the DMV or online here.

