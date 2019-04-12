Christmas Mouse store in Nags Head burns to ground

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Christmas Mouse store in Nags Head caught fire Friday afternoon.

The store, which has been operating out of Nags Head since 1987, is located at 2401 S. Croatan Highway (U.S. 158).

Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed with traffic is being rerouted but it has since been reopened.

Officials say The Christmas Mouse has burned down.

There is no further details at this time. This story will be updated as information becomes available.