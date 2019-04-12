Border Patrol finds marijuana bundles stacked beside baby in SUV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Border Patrol agents executed a drug bust Friday morning and discovered a child in the back seat with the contraband, according to KRGV.

Agents pulled over a Ford Escape and found several bundles of marijuana inside the SUV. Along with the drugs, an infant in a car seat was also in the vehicle, KRGV reported.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and the child is in unknown custody at this time.