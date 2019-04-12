Beto O’Rourke to visit Hampton Roads, other Virginia cities next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) — Presidential contender Beto O’Rourke is headed to Virginia next week.

EL PASO, TEXAS – MARCH 30: Democratic presidential hopeful former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) speaks during a campaign rally on March 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Beto O’Rourke officially kicked off his presidential campaign with a rally in downtown El Paso and will make stops in Houston and Austin. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to CBS 6 in Richmond, the Democratic candidate will visit a number of cities on Tuesday and Wednesday, marking the Commonwealth’s first visit this election cycle from a 2020 contender.

A member of O’Rourke’s campaign says the declared candidate will host meet and greets, town halls and other events in Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, Henrico, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, as well as Prince William and Fairfax counties.

Event locations have yet to be announced.

