Accidental fire in Virginia Beach leaves 1 adult, 3 children displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire happened at a single-story duplex located at 1149 Clearsprings Road. Crews were dispatched at 3:46 p.m., and upon arrival, found a fire in the kitchen and heavy smoke throughout.

The fire was quickly brought under control, with eight engines, two ladders, one fire rescue, one ambulance and three chief officers responding.

The fire’s cause was determined to have been accidental, and no one was home when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

One adult and three children were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants.