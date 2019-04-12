$350,000 Community Development Block Grant announced for Sussex County

SUSSEX Co., Va. – Gov. Northam announced a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant for Sussex County to assist with the revitalization of the old Evans lumber yard located in the Town of Waverly.

This grant supports the company’s $2.3 million new facility that will create at least 15 full-time jobs.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation previously announced a Rail Industrial Access grant to assist the project as well. Superb Solutions For You, Inc. is a small, minority-owned business created by entrepreneurs from the Town of Waverly.

The company will manufacture environmentally friendly water treatment chemicals that mitigate harmful agricultural waste, purify drinking water, and treat wastewater.

“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to be an important tool to assist localities in addressing critical needs, while also fostering regional economic and community development,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will support an exciting project in the Town of Waverly that is creating jobs for Virginians and helping build cleaner and more sustainable communities across our Commonwealth.”

The project consists of improvements to off-site infrastructure and building exterior for the operation of a water treatment chemical manufacturing facility.

This project will create 15 jobs, of which at least eight will be made available to low- to moderate-income persons.