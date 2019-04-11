× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking two rounds of rain this weekend… Expect a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Highs will return to the upper 60s today, just above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We are tracking a cold front that will approach the region from the west on Friday. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible but most of the rain will stay west of I-95. Highs will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow, but it will be windy. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

The cold front will stall out just to our west on Saturday, keeping clouds and showers across a big part of the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers through the day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially Saturday afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for Sunday. A few showers are possible during the day, but rain chances will increase late Sunday to early Monday as another cold front moves through. Clouds will finally clear out late Monday to Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 11th

1956 Severe Noreaster: Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

1999 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.