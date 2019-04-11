Teachers honored for helping Virginia student over 1,000 miles away

Three North Texas educators were honored Monday night for answering a long distance cry for help.

The message came via an app from a child contemplating suicide in Waynesboro, Virginia.

A message was sent and received nearly 1,200 miles away at a Frisco ISD elementary school.

Ashley Elementary School Principal Kim Frankson, Assistant Principal Jess Johnson and counselor Laurie Ortel will be the first to tell you, they don’t think of themselves as heroes, but others respectfully disagree.

They were in a meeting when they got a message through the STOPit app.

“It was the longest hour of our life,” said Johnson.

The app allows users to anonymously report bullying, hazin, or any other issues. Administrators can follow up through real time messaging and provide support.

STOPit messenger allows students to ask for help.

“When we first got it we didn’t recognize the name so it was really important to figure out who the child was and where she was at and get her the help immediately,” said Frankson.

They were able to call police and get help to that student in Virginia.

Monday evening, STOPit awarded its first ever Life Saver Awards to the Frisco trio.

STOPit has nearly 3,000,000 subscribers.