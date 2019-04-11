Sens. Warner, Kaine announce more than $43m for housing, infrastructure across Virginia

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that more than $43 million in federal funding will go to 26 municipalities across Virginia to support affordable housing development.

The funding, which comes out to $43,460,812, was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund. The fund provides money to Public Housing Agencies in Virginia for the development, financing and modernization of public housing developments.

Local municipalities that received funding include Chesapeake ($1,094,151), Norfolk ($8,049,884) and Suffolk ($1,080,297). The full list of allocations is here:

Abingdon, $65,816

Alexandria, $1,877,154

Bristol, $839,375

Charlottesville, $874,956

Chesapeake, $1,094,151

Coeburn, $427,005

Danville, $1,120,996

Duffield, $204,263

Franklin, $155,253

Hampton, $1,372,164

Hopewell, $840,721

Jonesville, $137,519

Lebanon, $573,099

Lynchburg, $861,994

Marion, $532,801

Newport News, $4,053,812

Norfolk, $8,049,884

Norton, $479,901

Petersburg, $1,076,902

Portsmouth, $1,922,459

Richmond, $11,223,914

Roanoke, $3,425,178

Suffolk, $1,080,297

Waynesboro, $409,419

Williamsburg, $269,909

Wytheville, $491,870

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing,” the senators said in a statement. “We are pleased that this federal funding will help make a difference in communities across Virginia.”