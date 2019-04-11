Sen. Tim Kaine to speak at ODU commencement

NORFOLK, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) will be one of four speakers to deliver an address at Old Dominion University’s 130th Commencement Exercises at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on May 10 and 11.

Kaine was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and serves on the Armed Services, Budget, Foreign Relations and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committees. He is a ranking member of the Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee and the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism. Kaine also serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus.

He was first elected to office in 1994, serving a s a city council member. Four years later, he was elected mayor of Richmond. He then became the lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2002 and was inaugurated as Virginia’s 70th governor in 2006.

Other speakers include Maj. Gen. Jenneate “Jan” K. Edmunds (U.S. Army-Ret.); Carolyn Rutledge, professor of nursing at ODU and Betsy Duke, chair of Wells Fargo & Company and former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

About 3,500 graduates will receive degrees in four ceremonies.

Click here for the full speaker schedule.