Police: Man in hospital after Virginia Beach car crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into a light pole in Virginia Beach.

According to officials, the crash happened around 3 a.m. when he was traveling southbound in the 800 block of London Bridge Road and crossed the median, causing him to strike a light pole.

Police think the rate of speed the man drove at and alcohol consumption may play a factor in the crash. They added that the driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt, and when he hit the light pole, his car flipped, causing it to land upside down in a ditch.

The case remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time from officials.

First responders cleared the crash scene around 5 a.m.

