Northampton Co. sheriff’s deputy launches bid to revamp animal shelter

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Byrum, a K9 handler with the department, launched a campaign to help animals in the county.

The Northampton County Animal Shelter, which is managed by the Northampton County Health Department, operates with very limited funding and could use an update to its facilities.

“The shelter desperately needs to expand, and I want to help the dream of expansion become a reality,” Byrum said. “The shelter only has eight kennels and is maxed out on many occasions.”

Byrum is aiming to help the Northampton County Animal Shelter by raising $20,000 by May 12 through a Facebook fundraiser. So far, more than $2,000 has been donated.

If his campaign reaches its goal in time, Byrum has pledged to spend a night in a kennel at the shelter. Health Department Director Andy Smith has offered to join him.

For more information and to make a donation, click here. All funds raised go directly towards improving the shelter.