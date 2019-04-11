Local students perform with Virginia Symphony at Sandler Center, continuing 20-year tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A very unique orchestral experience happened at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach Wednesday night: The Bay Youth Orchestra performed side by side with the Virginia Symphony.

It's a tradition that has been going on for more than 20 years.

Members of the Virginia Symphony regularly coach the students on their repertoire, and Wednesday's performance was a culmination of all the hard work they do throughout the year.

"Really they are playing the finest music of Western classical literature alongside professional musicians, so it really raises their level of play," said Elizabeth Richards, Executive Director of the Bay Youth Orchestra. "They rise to the occasion to play alongside such beautiful artists."

The Bay Youth Orchestra is comprised of more than 350 student musicians. They represent all seven cities of Hampton Roads - some coming from as far as Yorktown and even North Carolina to perform.

