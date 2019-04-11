Lidl holding sensory-friendly shopping nights for Autism Awareness Month

Posted 10:13 pm, April 11, 2019, by and

NORFOLK, Va. – April is Autism Awareness Month, and a local grocery chain is making little changes to create a big impact.

All Lidl grocery stores will have sensory-friendly shopping nights on Thursdays after 6 p.m. this month.

The store dimmed the lights, turned the sound down on the checkout scanners and completely turned off the music, giving the store a more relaxed feel for people with autism who can be sensitive to lights and sounds.

Joshua Behr says he regularly shops at Lidl and immediately noticed a difference when he walked in.

“It feels like there’s fewer people in the store, but there’s just as many people in the store as normal. The lights are down a little bit and apparently the music, the volume is little a bit less,” Behr told us. “There’s different ways of learning and different ways of processing information for autistic people on the spectrum and sometimes a loud sound, bright lights can have an impact. It’s disheartening or disturbing for certain populations.”

Related: A local man’s inspirational story for World Autism Awareness Day 

Lidl is also donating 10 cents of every jar they sell of their limited-edition peanut butter to the Autism Society.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.