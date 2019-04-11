× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a breezy and warm end to the work week

Winds have been off the water today, which has brought some cooler temperatures along the coast. Expect virtually no chance of rain. Not as chilly tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Warming up to end the work week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low and mid 70s. A cold front will approach during the day. Most of the day is looking dry. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower Friday night. That front will actually stall over the area on Saturday. This will keep our skies mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A stray storm is not out of the question. Expect a 70 percent chance of wet weather. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Even warmer on Sunday as the cold front lifts as a warm front bringing in even warmer air. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through late Sunday with a 60 percent chance for showers and possible storms.

A chance of showers and storms to start the work week. Skies should clear as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

High pressure will dominate Tuesday and Wednesday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday near 70 and up to the mid 70s on Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

