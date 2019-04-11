Congresswoman Elaine Luria visits Virginia Beach school, speaks to students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria was at local middle school in Virginia Beach on Thursday, and News 3 was able to catch up with the freshman congresswoman and Navy veteran.

Luria spoke to about 75 eight graders at Lynnhaven Middle on her path to Congress and to also highlight the importance of civics education.

While she spoke to News 3 after about a variety of topics, Luria expressed her excitement for the Something in the Water festival coming to Virginia Beach at the end of April.

“It’s a huge event. I think it’s a huge opportunity for the tourism industry to have such a great big festival and something that really highlights the youth and young people and getting them engaged. Also our beautiful oceanfront. So, I’m really excited.”

Congresswoman Luria says she’s also looking forward to being there herself and is hoping for some good weather.