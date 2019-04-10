× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine and a cool down… Temperatures will start in the 50s and low 60s this morning with a mix of clouds. Clouds will clear out through mid-morning and we will see sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Sunny skies will continue for Thursday with highs in the mid 60s, near normal for this time of year. A few extra clouds will roll in late in the afternoon and evening.

We are tracking a cold front that will approach the region from the west on Friday. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and south winds picking up. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Showers will move in Friday night with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

The cold front will stall out and link up with our next warm front on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for Sunday. Rain chances will increase late Sunday to early Monday as another cold front moves through. Clouds will finally clear out late Monday to Tuesday.

Today: AM Clearing Skies, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 10th

2003 Spring Noreaster: Strong Winds Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

