Virginia Beach’s Eli Harold signs with Buffalo Bills

He appeared in 13 games for the Lions, contributing eight tackles, a single season career-high four sacks and a pass breakup.

Harold was also a starting strong side linebacker for the 49ers in 2016 and 2017 making 24 starts over those two seasons. He posted 71 tackles and five sacks in that span after San Francisco made him a third-round pick in 2015 NFL draft.

The Bills see promising pass rush potential in the long and lanky framed Harold (6-3, 243) and are expected to line him up at defensive end. This only increases the depth of competition at the position as Harold is now the sixth defensive end on Buffalo’s current roster.