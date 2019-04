Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Monday night, the Virginia men's basketball team won the first NCAA basketball title in program history.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on how the 'Hoos not only did the unbelievable and win the national title - but they also do the unthinkable.

