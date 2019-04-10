Small business owners preparing for Something in the Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Dough Boy’s on 24th Street needs help in time for the Something in the Water music festival - fast.

“We need to hire people sooner then normal," said owner George Kotarides. He needs more cooks, waiters and hosts at all three of their locations on Atlantic Avenue, and he’s not the only owner adding to his payroll. A number of businesses have “now hiring” signs on their windows.

The City of Virginia Beach says they are expecting more than 20,000 people at the Oceanfront each day for the three-day festival. Another big concern for owners is the big crowds.

“Getting people in and out of the beach is probably one of the primary concerns everyone has," said Kotarides.

The owner of Scrambled off of 10th Street says he still needs answers on how he is going to get to get his employees to work.

“We want to know what’s going on with the people who work for me," said Haim Marko. "They need buses or something to get in and out because they work here. They are not coming for the concert.”

The city says festival organizers are working with associations to help businesses best prepare for the congestion issues.

“We want a successful weekend and we want the community to embrace it," said Kotarides.

