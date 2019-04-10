Rocket launch from Wallops Flight Facility to be visible from Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will launch an Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft April 17 — and the launch may be visible across the East Coast.

Northrop Grumman’s 11th Cygnus mission will launch for the International Space Station at 4:46 p.m., bringing supplies and research materials to “the only laboratory in space.”

The launch will also contain a satellite, known as a CubeSat, designed by Old Dominion University students. It took three years to design and will take measurements of the Earth’s atmosphere, sending data back to a ground station on ODU’s campus.

ODU students worked with peers from Hampton University, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech to design the satellite, and worked with members of the local aerospace industry as well.

The area directly around Wallops Island will have the best visibility, and will be able to see the rocket in the sky within 10 seconds of its launch. Within 30 seconds, the eastern shores of Maryland and Virginia will be able to see it, and within a minute almost the entire peninsula will be able to see it, reaching to the Virginia Beach area. A minute and 30 seconds after launch, it will be visible from the Outer Banks.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility said on Facebook that since this is a day launch, the rocket may not be visible in the outer regions compared to Antares night launches.

The Wallops Visitor Center is inviting people to come and watch the launch in person. The event will also be live streamed here starting at 4:15 p.m.