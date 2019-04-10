Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after attempted robbery, shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the 1400 block of Lindsay Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:37 a.m. The suspect attempted to rob the victim, then discharged a firearm in their direction. The victim received a minor injury and did not require medical treatment.

Police say the suspect was a light-skinned black man between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had tattoos on both hands, and was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a black bandanna.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.