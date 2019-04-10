Photo gallery: Grand opening of IKEA Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The new IKEA located near the Norfolk Premium Outlets is officially opening its doors Wednesday.

This IKEA storewill be the first one in Hampton Roads and the second location to open in the Commonwealth. The new store is 331,000 square feet, sitting on 19 acres of land.

Entertainment and music was a feature to the grand opening and Norfolk’s Mayor was in attendance, plus some City Council members and state legislators.

View photos from the grand opening in the gallery above! A look at the doors opening to customers can be seen below.

