Person trapped in car, extricated after James River Bridge crash

Posted 12:40 pm, April 10, 2019, by

(Newport News Fire Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A crash left all north lanes of the James River Bridge closed and a driver injured Wednesday morning.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, Battalion One crews responded to a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer where the car’s driver had become trapped.

The driver was extricated and taken to the hospital with advanced life support.

According to the department, the driver’s condition was reported to be stable.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

