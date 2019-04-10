Person trapped in car, extricated after James River Bridge crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A crash left all north lanes of the James River Bridge closed and a driver injured Wednesday morning.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, Battalion One crews responded to a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer where the car’s driver had become trapped.

The driver was extricated and taken to the hospital with advanced life support.

According to the department, the driver’s condition was reported to be stable.

