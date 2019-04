ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, and police say they are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

According to officials, the person was hit around 3 a.m. when walking in the Millpond Road and Loop Road area by a vehicle traveling westbound on Millpond Road. The person died at the scene.

No further details were released by officials.

Anyone with information on this hit and run case, call the NC Highway Patrol at 252-792-4101

