Northampton Co. garage fire causes $500k of damage

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – A fire in Gaston caused approximately a half-million dollars of damage Tuesday morning.

According to Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS, crews from Gaston and the Garysburg Fire Department were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to a residential garage fire on Willey Lane. When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Though the fire was contained within 10 minutes, fire units remained on-scene for approximately three hours. The total damage incurred included six vehicles.

Preliminary investigations show that the fire’s probable cause was from a heater.