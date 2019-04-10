Norfolk Police searching for woman in connection with commercial burglary

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who broke into multiple storage units Saturday evening.

According to police, the woman was seen entering Life Storage, located at 385 Naval Base Road, in a gray pickup truck around 7:15 p.m.

While inside the complex, the woman broke into multiple locked storage units and stole other people’s property.

If you recognize this woman or the vehicle she arrived in, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.