Multiple injuries reported after gas leak causes explosion in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. – Firefighters were battling a blaze triggered by a suspected gas leak at a downtown Durham, North Carolina, building Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Brightleaf Square area, as the fire is still active and an explosion has occurred.

CBS 17 said that multiple injuries have been reported and at least two buildings are damaged. There is currently no word on how many people are hurt, but CBS 17 reported that a firefighter was injured, as well as civilians.

“Half the block is destroyed,” witness Jim Rogalski told CNN via text message. “Lots of injuries. Our office across the street was blown out. It was terrifying. Glass and debris everywhere. No one killed in our office but several injuries — deep cuts, head lacerations.”

He added, “Paramedics pulled writhing people on the street to safety.”

Rogalski’s office received a warning that there was a gas smell about 15 minutes before the explosion, which sounded like a bomb, he told CNN.

“The first second was stunned silence then lots of scream(ing) in the building. Several of us shouted, ‘Is anyone hurt?'” he recalled. “The injured were quickly taken to an exit.”

Duke Hospital said they were preparing to triage people as a result of the explosion.

