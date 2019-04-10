IKEA celebrates grand opening Wednesday

NORFOLK – The new IKEA located near the Norfolk Premium Outlets is officially opening its doors Wednesday.

The retailer will welcome its first shoppers on this morning starting at 9 a.m. While the doors don’t open until then, the parking lot is open for excited shoppers at 5 a.m. There will be entertainment starting at 6 a.m.

Reporter Allison Mechanic will be live at the location starting at 5 a.m. on News 3 this morning.

