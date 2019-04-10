IKEA celebrates grand opening Wednesday

Posted 4:49 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57AM, April 10, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

NORFOLK – The new IKEA located near the Norfolk Premium Outlets is officially opening its doors Wednesday.

The retailer will welcome its first shoppers on this morning starting at 9 a.m. While the doors don’t open until then, the parking lot is open for excited shoppers at 5 a.m. There will be entertainment starting at 6 a.m.

Reporter Allison Mechanic will be live at the location starting at 5 a.m. on News 3 this morning.

Related links

Take a look inside Norfolk’s new IKEA one week before their Grand Opening

Norfolk prepares transportation shuttles for grand opening of IKEA

Experience IKEA through virtual tour at MacArthur Center pop-up ahead of Norfolk store opening

IKEA planning to hire 250 employees at future Norfolk location

IKEA says future Norfolk location will be equipped with Hampton Roads’ largest solar rooftop array

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.