Guns, electronics stolen from Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Guns stolen out of a Norfolk home are now in the hands of a criminal.

A home on East Westmont Avenue was broken into over the weekend. The man who lives there tells News 3 he believes someone pried the side window open with a crow bar or rake.

In a report filed with police, when the victim got home the front door was open and the storm door was unlocked.

The burglar got away with multiple guns, electronics, their 4-year-old’s piggy bank and more. The victim’s biggest concern is that his gun is in the wrong hands and possibly out on the streets.

Related: Hampton Police see rise in guns stolen from vehicles

Norfolk Police say they’re monitoring local pawn shops in case the suspect tries to sell the items. They say it’s always a good idea to take pictures of serial numbers on things you purchase, whether it’s a new TV or firearm.

Officers say those numbers can be entered into a database and if someone tries to buy or sell them, the item will be red flagged. Norfolk Police say it helps their investigation and they have a better chance of recovering the stolen property.

Anyone who has information about this is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.