Guns, electronics stolen from Norfolk home

Posted 9:22 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46PM, April 10, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Guns stolen out of a Norfolk home are now in the hands of a criminal.

A home on East Westmont Avenue was broken into over the weekend. The man who lives there tells News 3 he believes someone pried the side window open with a crow bar or rake.

In a report filed with police, when the victim got home the front door was open and the storm door was unlocked.

The burglar got away with multiple guns, electronics, their 4-year-old’s piggy bank and more. The victim’s biggest concern is that his gun is in the wrong hands and possibly out on the streets.

Norfolk Police say they’re monitoring local pawn shops in case the suspect tries to sell the items. They say it’s always a good idea to take pictures of serial numbers on things you purchase, whether it’s a new TV or firearm.

Officers say those numbers can be entered into a database and if someone tries to buy or sell them, the item will be red flagged. Norfolk Police say it helps their investigation and they have a better chance of recovering the stolen property.

Anyone who has information about this is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

