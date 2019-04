Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ (103jamz.com) shares some updates on the Something in the Water Festival, Nipsey Hussle's upcoming memorial and the new partnership between Beyonce and Adidas.

Tune in to 103 JAMZ weekdays from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. for your chance to win $1,000 every hour!