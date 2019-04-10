Chesapeake Police look for suspect after pursuit ends in Virginia Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Police in Chesapeake say that a police chase in the city ended in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning, but the driver is still on the loose.

According to officials, police attempted to pull over a vehicle in the 2500 block of Campostela Road when police gave chase and had to pursue the driver back and forth between Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

When the suspect crashed his vehicle on Kempsville Road, they fled the crash on foot.

Officials have not released suspect information or vehicle information.

