Animal Control on the lookout for exotic cat on the loose in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Animal Control is looking for an exotic cat that was seen near the 2300 block of Shore Drive Wednesday morning.

After responding to the sighting, Animal Control officers searched the area and found tracks; however, they were unable to locate the animal, which is known to eat small rodents such as mice and squirrels as well as small birds.

The cat is believed to weigh about 25 pounds, and it has long legs that make it about 25 inches tall at the shoulders. Officials say it was wearing a collar with two boxes, which could possibly be electric fences or tracking.

Animal Control officers believe the cat has an owner, whom they are asking to call the office at (757) 385-6581.

The cat may be social with humans, but officials are advising anyone who sees it to not approach or interact with it. Instead, you are asked to call Animal Control at (757) 385-5000 and report where you saw it.

