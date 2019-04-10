Local Air Force employee charged with distribution of child porn after cyber tip

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of distribution child pornography.

The investigation and arrest were the result of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office receiving a cyber tip from Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators continue to partner with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as Bedford County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate these crimes, they said.

Officials said 36-year-old Gregory Wacks was charged with one felony count of distribution of child pornography. They also said he is a hybrid employee with the Air Force stationed at Langley.

Wacks was released on a $2500.00 secured Bond.