Xbox game systems stolen from home in Newport News, sold at nearby game store

Posted 11:39 am, April 9, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a burglary that lead to the reselling of two Xbox game systems.

On June 15 at 2:47 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence of Arline Drive regarding a past burglary. Officers say the victim stated her residence was burglarized.

Officers saw broken glass on the inside of the home. The victim also stated two Xbox game systems were taken in the burglary.

An investigation revealed the game systems were taken to a nearby GameStop, located inside Patrick Henry Mall.

If you can identify the subjects involved, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip.

