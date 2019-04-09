Woman accused of being HIV positive charged with assault for biting Virginia Beach Police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A North Carolina woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

On March 23, police said they were called to Alibis Bar and Grill on Holland Road after an intoxicated woman fell and needed medical assistance.

Once there, officers found two intoxicated women. The injured woman was then taken to the hospital.

Her friend, 47-year-old Natasha Davis-Wiggins, was arrested for public intoxication.

During the arrest, search warrants stated she became belligerent and combative.

She’s accused of biting an officer on the left forearm, breaking the skin and drawing blood. During the assault, she sustained a cut on her forehead.

Related: Suffolk woman arrested, charged with assault and battery on officer

The search warrant revealed that she’s allegedly HIV positive.

According to the court documents, detectives have requested her medical records to provide that she knew she was HIV positive prior to assaulting the officer.

She’s charged with assault on police officer, public intoxication, refuse ID to police, obstructing justice and malicious assault.

News 3 did try speaking with Davis-Wiggins, but she declined.

The 47-year-old is due back in court next month.