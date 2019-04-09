× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain today but sunny skies return

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today, sunshine tomorrow… Get ready for a soggy morning commute. Expect widespread rain this morning with pockets of heavy rain mixing in. Widespread rain will move out by mid-morning, but scattered showers will linger for the rest of the day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible today, mainly in North Carolina. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to clear out tonight with a leftover isolated shower possible. Lows will drop to the mid 50s overnight.

We will see much more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be cooler. Highs will drop to the mid 60s, near normal.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring in another chance for showers to end the work week. Scattered showers with possible storms are set to move in for Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will warm back to the 70s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 9th

