HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "The Code" is a drama about prosecutors, defense lawyers and investigators who, as part of the United States Marine Corps, serve the country with integrity while often putting aside their personal ideals. Joining us to talk more about the show are stars Luke Mitchell and Anna Wood.

The show premiers on Tuesday, April 9th at 9:00 p.m. and moves to Mondays beginning April 15th.