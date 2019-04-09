Click here for photos of UVA winning NCAA national championship

Resident walking on beach spots house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tuesday morning a citizen walking on the beach called 911 when smoke was showing in the 5700 block of Ocean Front Ave.

Around 8:30 a.m., crews got to the scene and found a fire.

A three story residential structure under renovation was on fire. It is not currently occupied, firefighters said.

A home next to the structure on fire was damaged but is still able to be lived in.

Crews said there were no civilians or firefighters injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

