PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Alcindor Road on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, crews found heavy fire extending from the roof of the home when they arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The Fire Marshals Office is on the way to the scene to begin an investigation, once the fire is extinguished.

