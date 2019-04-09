× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Storms moving out, but they’ll be back

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

A few lingering shower, then several days of dry weather!

A cold front will cross the region this evening. That may spark showers and maybe a few thunderstorms, mainly across eastern North Carolina.

Once that front clears the region, we will enjoy sunny, dry weather for several days as high pressure builds in.

On Wednesday and Thursday we expect blue skies, sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s along with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Most of the day on Friday is looking dry and a bit warmer with high temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Expect a chance for showers on Friday night and maybe even a few storms this weekend.

A slow-moving cold front will push into the region on Saturday and hang around through most of the weekend. Ahead of that front, temperatures will warm well into the 70s. A warm, humid air mass may help spark more storms on Saturday and Sunday. Some of the stormy weather way even linger into early on Monday.

But behind the cold front, it looks like we’ll enjoy some dry, cooler air to start the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

